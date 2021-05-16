GREEN BAY, Wis. – There are several construction projects in downtown Green Bay bringing new life to some of the city’s oldest, unused buildings.

Jeff Mirkes is with Downtown Green Bay, Inc. He’s spent years helping to connect and promote the city’s downtown. He says the pandemic had a massive impact on the work planned for several older structures.

“Things were really on the move, people really wanted to live here, and then COVID really put the breaks on a lot of progress,” Mirkes said.

He says that’s changed all changed this year as several entrepenuaers have committed to the downtown area by investing in revitalizing some of the history that exists downtown.

“What we see now is business confidence is coming back,” said Mirkes.

“There’s just a lot of character in these old buildings,” said Patrick Neph.

He owns a restaurant in downtown, and purchased a building just a block away. He’s gutted the structure out and turning it into an upscale Italian restaurant.

“We believe more in trying to revitalize some of these properties some of these older properties short of just simply tearing than down and building anew but try to bring back some of those old gems back to life again,” said Neph.

Both Mirkes and Neph say the projects are promising after a difficult year of uncertainty with the pandemic.

“We went through the bad times, but bad times… you can learn from them, you can grow from them, you can move on. And it’s time to move on,” Neph said.

