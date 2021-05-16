The deaths of George Floyd and shootings of Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin are some of the most high profile cases of our time.

In courtrooms across the country, attorney Benjamin Crump has been in the trenches, representing those who are no longer there.

What You Need To Know Attorney Benjamin Crump has been at the forefront of several cases





Crump was attorney in the Trayvon Martin, Derek Chauvin, Breonna Taylor, other cases





Crump is now campaigning to get the police reform act passed



"Video is pivotal when it comes to being able to get the truth of the matter and making sure we have accountability," Crump said about the George Floyd case. "Everybody who saw that video could not unsee that video in their minds, and it galvanized people all across America."

Weeks after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty and held responsible for the death of George Floyd, many reflect on how monumental the verdict is.

"In America, based on history we had become accustomed to police officers killing unarmed black people in the most unbelievable manner and still being exonerated," Crump explained.

Since the trial ended, Chauvin's attorney has filed for an appeal.

Because of several aggravating factors, Judge Peter Cahil ruled that Chauvin could face a longer sentence.

Amid the criminal trial, Floyd's family accepted a $27 million wrongful death and civil settlement. Crump told Spectrum it's the largest pre-trial settlement.

Back in 2018 in Clearwater, the lawyer also got a conviction in the shooting death of Marqueis McGlockton.

However in the cases of Trayvon Martin and Breonna Taylor, Crump says victories have not been across the board.

"We would win the civil case under the Seventh amendment, and the prosecutors under the 10th amendment would fail to get criminal accountability," he said of both cases.

Crump's next move is to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Passed.

The bill's goal is to fight police misconduct, excessive force and racial bias in policing.

"We can have meaningful police reform, so we can have a better America, a just America," Crump said.

When asked about what has changed — Crump says it's awareness.

"When we think about Trayvon Martin, now to George Floyd, we have raised awareness of Black lives matter," he said.