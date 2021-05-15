CINCINNATI, Ohio — The wait is finally over!

Kings Island is now officially open to the public. Not only are guests excited, but so are the associates who have been preparing for the big day.

That's especially the case for Mike Beener who takes pride in being a security guard here at Kings Island. It’s his third year working here, but opening day is still very special to him.

“I like to interact with all the guests ,” said Beener. “I just want to make sure that they are having the best day ever. Anything I can do to help them.”

Another important part of his job is checking bags before guests enter the park.

“I love to make sure all my guests who come into the park are safe and I want to absolutely make sure that when they leave the park that they leave safely,” he said.

Making sure everyone’s safe and having the best day ever is by far what are Beener's said are his top priorities. He hopes that all guest this year will have a wonderful experience at the park.

“I love interactions with the guest,” he said. “I’ve come to meet so many people that’s just like a regular.”

This opening day guests can expect a couple changes. They no longer have to wear facial coverings outdoors as long as social distancing is maintained, and temperature checks are not required any more. Beener said he is prepared to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“I’ve always dreamed to work here at Kings Island,” he said. “I’ve always come here as a kid. I grew up coming here. And now that I get to be a part of it. It’s just incredible.”

For more information about opening day, click here to visit King's Island's website.