FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County ranch that serves disabled youth and veterans is at risk. After complaints from neighbors, their fate will be determined during a commission meeting on Monday.

What You Need To Know Whispering Meadows Ranch is a nonprofit organization that features an equine assisted therapy program



A neighbor of the Flagler County facility complained it didn't have the property permit to operate



The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to discuss giving the farm a special use permit Monday evening

At Whispering Meadows Ranch, Radica Aiten loves to watch her son Brandon ride horses. She says he has autism, ADHD, and anxiety — and nothing brings out his smile more than this equine assisted therapy program. It is a service she says you won't find anywhere else in the area.

“He looks forward to it every week and it helps him, he is in a much better mood and it calms him down because he is pretty hyper sometimes,” said Aitken.

After finding something that helps him, she’s now worried they could lose it.

“He would be disappointed if he is not going to be able to come back,” said Aitken.

The program director at Whispering Meadows ranch explained that after 13 years of operation behind her parent's Flagler County home on John Anderson Highway, the future of the program is unsure. Kristine Aguirre said the problems started back in January.

“We received a phone call stating that we needed to apply for a semi use applications and that a neighbor had filed a complaint saying that they lost a real estate sale because of our program, so I was completely blindsided and said what do we need to do to fix it,” said Kristine Aguirre.

The county said that as a nonprofit, Whispering Meadows is qualified for a special use permit, but it needed to be reviewed and approved. However, many questioned why it took so long for this to become an issue.

"As with most jurisdictions, it is largely complaint driven so if we didn’t get a complaint for 13 years it is not unusual that it would have been allowed to go on,” said Jerry Cameron, Flagler County Administrator.

Whispering Meadows Ranch in Flagler Co. Has helped disabled kids and vets for 13 years through equine therapy, but now they are at risk after complaints from neighbors who say they are hurting property values. Commissioners decide on Monday what their fate will be @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/mp0xOVVG7d — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) May 15, 2021

Spectrum news 13 spoke by phone with one of the neighbors who complained. They confirmed they sent out a letter to their neighbors, explaining that their property next to the ranch was under contract, but claim after their buyer spoke to the ranch owners about their future plans, they pulled out. They said while they love the work the ranch does, they feel it is a business that could expand and want their neighborhood to stay residential. Therefore, they want the permit denied. Aguirre on the other hand, asserted that they are not a business.

“There is no paid staff, it is 100% volunteers, you know, the money that does come in to the ranch pays for the overhead to care for the horses so we can continue serving the community,” said Aguirre.

Ultimately it will be up to commissioners to decide what to do in their meeting on Monday.

“Very frequently the Board of County Commissioners has to balance out the competing interests and this is a fair mechanism to do that,” said Cameron.

Whether or not they have to move, Aguirre said she is willing to compromise with the county and her neighbors, wanting to find a way to keep this program alive.

“I don’t want the ranch or these families to look like victims, we are not victims of anything," said Aguirre. "It is a disservice to take this away so lets figure it out, lets figure out a solution”

The quasi judicial meeting where the status of the permit will be decided is set to take place on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Government Services Building. ​