ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is shining the spotlight on one of its employees in honor of Armed Forces Day.

​Alex Stromski, 92, has worked at Pinocchio’s Village House in Magic Kingdom since 2013. He’s also a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II.

Disney recently honored him with a special early morning flag-raising ceremony at Magic Kingdom to thank him for his service to the nation and to the company. Friends and family looked on as Stromski joined the Magic Kingdom flag detail in hoisting the colors over Town Square. He was also given a shadowbox of the flag flown at the park the previous day.

“I am honored and humbled,” Stromski said in post on the Disney Parks Blog. “This is something I would have never expected.”

Stromski enlisted in the Navy when he was just 17 years old. During flight school, he was classmates with future NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong. After a decades-long career in the military, he retired as a lieutenant commander in 1967.

But Stromski’s love of Disney would eventually lead him to another career.

After Disney World opened in 1971, he became an annual passholder, frequently visiting the resort with his family. Many years later, he applied for a job at the resort.

“I love how Walt had great respect for the military,” Stromski said in the post. “I realized that this was something I wanted to be a part of, so I applied and got a full-time job at Pinocchio’s Village Haus in 2013.”

Stromski credits his military experience with helping him make magic for guests.

“I love helping create the experiences that families will remember for years,” he said. “I especially enjoy meeting the military families and veterans who visit us.”