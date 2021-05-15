ORLANDO, Fla. — Mental health disorders have sharply increased during the pandemic, and substance abuse is at an all-time high, according to a report by the Commonwealth Fund, with financial instability and health concerns playing major roles.

Bryan Derrick shared his journey of relapse and recovery during the pandemic.

Derrick spoke with Spectrum News inside his sober living home, where he has found comfort and community.

He is seven months sober, a journey he’s working on each and every day.

“It’s been a roller coaster. It’s been nothing short of a blessing. I really wanted it,” said Derrick.

While Derrick has struggled with alcohol and substance abuse for the past 15 years, he was clean in the beginning of 2020. But then the pandemic hit and so did the fear, the stress and uncertainty.

“I think it heightened a lot of things. I started drinking excessively. I started using without care. Scared of my life for a while — scared of watching people around me get sick. Older people dying. That was intense,” explained Derrick.

And Derrick is far from alone.

Surveys by the Kaiser Family Foundation show, during COVID-19, four in 10 adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder. That is four times higher than pre-pandemic levels.

36% reported difficulty sleeping

12% reported heavier drinking and substance use

All of which, the CDC says, could lead to higher suicide rates.

“We’re definitely seeing the isolation, the worry, the economic stress, and the things we usually use to cope — like being able to chat with friends, go out for coffee, maybe take a stroll in the park — all those things have been disrupted,” said Melanie Brown-Woofter, president and CEO of Florida Behavioral Health Association.

As much as the pandemic triggered a relapse, Derrick says it also led to a transformation.

“We were forced to stay home. I got to look inside myself. I got to really see what I really wanted,” said Derrick.

And what he wanted was a better life, a clean life. And so he sought help in many forms, including at the Oxford House, a self-run recovery housing group.

For Derrick, he’s focusing on his sobriety and hoping to help others by sharing his own journey.

“I have some dreams. I have some goals and achievements that will happen one day and that is my striving. I’m striving to be better,” said Derrick.

Brown-Woofter said calling a crisis hotline is not linked to your medical records, so you can privately have a conversation with someone to better understand what treatment option is best for you.​