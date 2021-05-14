BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two rockets — a Falcon 9 and Atlas V — are set to lift off from the east coast of Florida in the span of a few days.

Early Saturday evening, SpaceX hopes to embark on its 28th Starlink mission, sending another cluster of 60 broadband internet network satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.



That launch is at 6:54 p.m. ET and will lift off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.



Then, on Monday, United Launch Alliance hopes to send up an Atlas V rocket with the S-B-I-R-S GEO-5 missile detection and early warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center. The rocket is poised to lift off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.



That launch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.



