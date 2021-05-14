SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many parents rushed to make a vaccine appointment as soon as the CDC gave the go ahead for 12 to 15 year olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

What You Need To Know On Wednesday, 12- to 15-year-olds became eligible to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine



Many parents said they had been waiting anxiously for their children to be able to get the vaccine



Seminole County leaders say they expect to vaccinate at least 10,000 people in the 12-15 age range

Chelle Marshall had been anxiously waiting to get her 15-year-old daughter, Jaiden Peterson, in for a vaccine.

“Been waiting — been waiting for that approval,” said Marshall.

So, when the CDC cleared the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, Marshall was one of the first to get an appointment in Seminole County.

“I rushed to make an appointment as soon as it was able,” said Marshall.

Seminole County opened up vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds Wednesday night and added hundreds of appointment slots to accommodate Marshall and many other parents wanting their children to get in quickly.

Christine Jones brought her 14-year-old daughter in for the vaccine.

“She just got her first dose today,” said Jones.

She told us her youngest child is at risk for severe virus complications, so getting her teen and the rest of the family vaccinated quickly is important.

“My husband and I got vaccinated the second we were allowed,” said Jones.

Seminole County leaders are expecting to vaccinate at least 10,000 people in the 12 to 15 age group.

“I want to make it safe for everyone,” said Peterson.

County leaders said around 45% of residents have been vaccinated and it is making a difference.

In January, the county saw 5,867 reported coronavirus cases.

Now almost half way through May, there have been just over 700 cases.

And after months of staying safe at home, lower case numbers have the Jones family dreaming of normal times.

“It will be nice to go to restaurants and go back out again and hang out,” said Jones.