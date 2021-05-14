WORCESTER, Mass. - For the first time in nearly two decades, Gentile’s Bakery will be back in Worcester.

The bakery will be opening at 142 Plantation Street, in the former home of Candela’s Market and, most recently, Creative Catering.

Owner Matt Gentile tells Spectrum News 1 the bakery could be open by the end of May, but he is still waiting on a number of inspections to be done.

“I'm glad to be here back in Worcester and happy to be back in this neighborhood,” Gentile said. “It’s an old school neighborhood. So I’m glad to be here.”

The first Gentile’s Bakery opened on Lyons Street off Shrewsbury Street in 1927. Gentile’s grandfather and father ran the bakery at the location until the late 1980s.

The bakery then moved right down the road above D’Errico’s Market on East Central Street for another decade before moving to Lawrence Street in Northborough for 15 years.

Gentile had been running the Northborough location by himself the last few years. His father, Matt Sr.,died in January 2020. Matt Gentile Sr. ran the bakery for more than 40 years.

Gentile Jr. is looking forward to returning to the Grafton Hill area and has been working on opening up the location for nearly a year. The process had been held up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People in the neighborhood have been coming to the door every day asking when we will be open,” Gentile said. “They’ll appreciate the smell coming out of the oven when we do. I can guarantee that.”

Gentile’s will be selling breads, rolls pizza, and dough and will be filling wholesale orders for local delis and sandwich shoppes.

Hours of operation are currently undecided but will be announced in the near future.