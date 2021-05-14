SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs mother, who turned personal tragedy into purpose by creating a nonprofit in memory of her late daughter, is gearing up for the foundation’s first fundraiser.

Shannon Zisa has spent the past four months supporting mothers who have lost their toddlers unexpectedly through her Acts for Adalyn Foundation.

The foundation gives the mothers a weighted bunny stuffed animal that functions as a soft urn to hold ashes or special mementos. Shannon also puts the mothers into an online support group where they can connect, share stories and help heal each other.

“Having something to hold, to physically hold, has been one of the greatest things,” Shannon said, “I think it’s amazing to watch Adalyn’s life touch so many people.”

Shannon is preparing for the Acts for Adalyn Foundation’s first fundraiser on June 2. Adalyn’s Angel Walk is happening on the two-year anniversary of Adalyn’s death.

The memorial walk will go the path 17-month-old Adalyn, Shannon and her husband Dane rode their bikes before an accused drugged driver veered onto the sidewalk, crashing into them. The impact killed Adalyn and seriously injured Shannon and Dane.

Acts For Adalyn Foundation was created to support other toddler loss mothers, who lose their toddler both suddenly and tragically. (Acts For Adalyn)

Dane was in a coma for almost five months from a catastrophic brain injury. He is still in treatment now. Shannon suffered leg, back and head injuries, as well as PTSD.

So far, Shannon says the Acts for Adalyn Foundation has sent the bunnies to 30 mothers nationwide, as well as four mothers in Canada, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The purpose of the bunny is to help provide the mother with a small way of feeling like she holding her child again. (Acts For Adalyn)

Mary Kanofsky of Illinois received one of those bunnies, in memory of her son Sawyer. He was 17-months-old when he died in January.

“[The bunny] is on my nightstand every night and we take him with us if we go out of town or anywhere,” Kanofsky said. “Since our toddlers were older, they’re heavier. It’s nice to not just pick up a light stuffed animal. It actually has some weight to it and it’s very comforting.”