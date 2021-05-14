ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Beatriz Berriz told her 14-year-old daughter Camila Vazquez she met the latest requirements to get the Pfizer vaccine — being older than 12 years old.

“I came from work and checked that they are vaccinating here,” Berriz said. “I asked if she can come and they said yes.”

Camila said it was an easy decision to get it at the Meadow Woods Recreation Center on Rhode Island Woods Center.

“I can travel the world once I get my vaccines, I can go out without my mask, and I can have more interaction with the people around me,” she said.

Unlike this teen, Father Jose Rodriguez, a Central Florida Hispanic community leader, said some Hispanic adults are still skeptical of getting vaccinated.

“There is a lot of misinformation that is keeping people from the vaccine,” he said.

Florida Department of Health data shows Hispanics make up only about 15% of people who received their first shot in Orange County, despite making up about 32% of the county’s population according to the Census Bureau.

That’s why Rodriguez and several other faith leaders created a coalition, Faithfully Vaccinate, to educate parents on the importance of vaccinating themselves and their children. The coalition is made up of multiple Hispanic and Black religious institutions.

“We think that as adult to adult, faith leaders, community leaders, to those people who trust us, giving them the message that these vaccines are safe to do, prudent to will help overcome that last hurdle,” he said.

He said they want to find ways to help vaccinated children over the summer.

“We are planning on making this part of school preparedness, you’re going to get your new backpack for school, your new shoes, your vaccine,” Rodriguez said.

“We want everyone to be safe and we want to stop the pandemic that’s the best thing we can do right now,” Berriz said.

With more people vaccinated, Camila hopes life can return back to normal so she can spend more time with her loved ones.

“We would be able to see each other and plan things just so we can hang out,” she said.

Aside from County Health Department vaccination sites, children can also get vaccinated at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando through the nonprofit Ventanilla de Salud.