AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Vans Shoe company selected three Auburndale High school students to compete in this year’s Vans Culture Contest.

“I did all of the endangered birds of Florida,” said Auburndale senior, Lilia Ebert. “We painted these shoes in Mrs. Ross’s art class this semester.

Ebert joins three other students who were recognized for their creativity.

“I did Florida based on a dolphin and an alligator,” said Jacquelyn Edler. “Jacquelyn, Auburndale Sr. High school, It was a lot of fun and I like working with different mediums. I used different kinds of paint, acrylic and pens on here.”

Every year Vans hosts the contests to motivate high school students to take their art to another level.

“We didn’t win,” explained Auburndale senior, Zariah Mahan. “But I would compete again; my favorite part was being able to put my talent to use through something. To do this again would be fun.”

Each student said this was their first time competing in an art project and even though their school wasn’t selected for the $50,000 art grant, they said the experience motived them to take their art to another level.