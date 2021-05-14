LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — As the COVID-19 pandemic slowly loosens its grip on everyday life, many people are eager to once again take part in group activities. For some businesses from candle making shops to escape and clue rooms, it has meant an unexpected surge in business.

At the Candle Mercantile in Lake Geneva, assistant manager Ally Madden says after a challenging 2020, things have been picking up big time.

“Last weekends we could barely keep walk ins, we try to accept as many walk ins as we can but definitely want reservations,” says Madden, as she pours a candle at the shop.

Leigh Ann Myers co-owns the shop, she says she isn’t surprised that so many people want to take part, but is pleased with the business boost.

“People want an experience, want something to do,” says Myers. “Now that people are getting vaccinated we have had lots of grandmas come in and family outings, bachelorette parties are coming back, so its been really fantastic.”

Other nearby businesses also say they have been seeing an increase in bookings as the tourist season ramps up, including the Lake Geneva Clue Room. Clue Room manager Andrew Currier says he is glad people are starting to return.

“We are hoping this year we are just going out crazy,” says Currier.

Both staff at the Clue Room as well as Candle Mercantile say over the past year, they have made a conscious effort to market to locals in addition to the traditional tourist.