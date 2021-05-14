MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carson Lester, 20, loves pickles.

Two years ago, when his teacher asked him to come up with a business for a class project, he turned to his favorite food.

Lester is on the autism spectrum and is learning disabled. He says not many things in life come easy. But the hands-on approach to making pickles is a cinch for him.

“I think the actual cooking process. Yeah I just like smelling the pickles,” he said.

From slicing the cucumbers, to creating the perfect pickle brine, with trial and error, Lester quickly found the perfect combinations.

“I just decided to make pickles, because I really enjoy them, and I didn’t expect it to be a popular brand,” Lester said.

But recently, his brand exploded, shipping Tasty Pickles by Carson to 37 states and even two countries.

“I’m just getting really excited that someone is trying, someone is enjoying what I made,” Lester said.

He recently signed a deal with Food Lion to eventually get his pickles in five local stores.

“It’s important to us to make sure we help those in our community to grow and continue to grow,” Mooresville Food Lion Store Manager Brian McKesson said. “It can be done, no matter what. And we’re here to support them.”

Proving no matter where you come from, or what your background is, a good idea can be a hit. As for Lester, he’s just enjoying the sweet taste of his success.

“I’m just really happy with the success of the business,” Lester said. “This business was a gift from God.”

The business is growing so fast, Lester and his family are creating a "Pickle Factory," complete with a commercial kitchen in a building in their backyard.

You can find Tasty Pickles by Carson at the Mooresville Food Lion on East Plaza Drive or on his website.