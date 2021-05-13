VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Summer is right around the corner and Volusia County Beach Safety really needs more lifeguards.

What You Need To Know The Volusia County Beach Safety is short on lifeguards



The next recruitment class starts on June 7



The starting pay is $12.74; $500 bonus for those who can work holidays

They say they need to double their recruits by next month.

Gwyn Rider and her family spent Wednesday morning enjoying the salt and surf, having found their perfect spot along Daytona Beach right next to a lifeguard tower.

“That was actually the first thing we looked at as we came out and I said, ‘There is the lifeguard stand let's be near there,’” said Ryder.

Being close to a lifeguard gives her peace of mind, not wanting to take any chances with her young daughters.

“If your kids don’t know how to swim or aren’t strong swimmers, the risk just goes up and up when you are around water, especially if they do not know water safety when it comes to the ocean,” said Rider.

While Beach Safety officials want everyone to swim near a lifeguard, they say they simply do not have enough.

Volusia County Beach Safety says there is a shortage of lifeguards right now. They are hoping to double their number of new recruits before summer. They are holding an extra recruitment class on June 7th hoping to up their numbers @MyNews13 #News13Volusia pic.twitter.com/wnxNKQMaJL — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) May 12, 2021

Capt. Tamra Malphurs shared that they have about 45 new recruits and hope to double that by this summer.

“Our numbers are not where we want them to be as far as personnel and it seems that we are experiencing that same personnel shortage that everyone else is around the county,” said Malphurs.

For Rider, who says she was once a lifeguard herself, that is worrisome.

“People might jump in but they don’t know exactly how to rescue. It is a big difference when you go through the training of becoming of lifeguard and know exactly how to help someone if they are drowning or they are in pain or something is happening in the water,” said Rider.

Malphurs says they are holding an extra recruitment class in June to try and fill out their ranks.

If they stay short-staffed, they will have to allow more overtime, which can be difficult with such a physical job.

“We do train them every day for any type of rigorous day they may have out here,” said Malphurs.

They are also offering a $500 bonus for those who can work certain weekends and holidays. With views of the surf, she says it is a tough job to beat and hopes many more will give it a shot.

“You pass the recruit class and you pass all the requirements then you are hired," said Malphurs.

Starting pay is $12.74. The next recruitment class starts on June 7.

Applications can be filled out here.