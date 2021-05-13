WILMINGTON, N.C. — Coffee means more than just an extra bit of energy in the morning at John T. Hoggard High School. It’s a way for the Specially Designed Academics Program to teach important job skills to its students.

It’s called Vike City Java, getting it’s name from the school’s mascot, the Vikings.

Orders are placed on Google Forms. The students then prepare the orders, quality check them and bring them to the teacher’s lounge where they can be safely picked up without any contact.

Before the pandemic, the students were even able to deliver to the coffee to each teacher individually, furthering social and customer service skills as well.

Emerald Ray, a special eduaction teacher at the school, hopes businesses will be able to see the value in these skills and the students themselves, and says Vike City Java has been able to highlight the dedication and capability of each and every student.

“Be willing to give students or people with disabilities a chance to work,” said Ray. “They’re very determined, very dedicated, very capable of doing job skills independently and they would be such an asset to any business they work at if they are given the chance.”

In addition to teaching worthwhile skills, Vike City Java also brings in money for the Specially Designed Academics Program at the school for supplies or community outings for the students.