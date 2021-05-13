RALEIGH, N.C. – The Colonial Pipeline is operating again, but it may take several days before service is fully restored in North Carolina.

Long lines continue to be a trend around Raleigh and elsewhere. Nearly 70% of gas stations are out of fuel in North Carolina, according to GasBuddy’s last update.

Governor Cooper is urging people to stay away from gas stations unless absolutely necessary.

For the crew at Josefs Pharmacy that serves customers in the Raleigh and Durham area, being able to get gas is extremely crucial.

“We typically do anywhere between 60-80 deliveries a day,” Jonathan Harward, pharmacy manager said.

Josefs Pharmacy in Raleigh has four delivery drivers, with three cars doing deliveries at a time.

“At some point this afternoon, I’m going to have to find some gas to complete my second route, so hope for the best,” Travis Hartsfield, delivery driver for Josefs Pharmacy said on Wed. afternoon.

Hartsfield and his coworker, Leon Ferguson, each make three separate routes daily.

“Sometimes I get between 16 to 18 per route,” Ferguson said. He added the people he delivers are mostly elderly, or do not have access to transportation.

Harward says he is asking customers to use their best judgment when putting in a delivery order for refill.

“If they have three to four days left of medication, let’s let it get a little closer to the end, whereas folks who are out, we will certainly get their medicine, if they’re out tomorrow we’ll get it to them, for an antibiotic we will get it to them,” Harward said.

Harward said it’s a frustrating situation for everyone.

“Just trying to assume the best in everybody, that everybody is waiting in line to get gas, needs it,” Harward said.

Josefs Pharmacy is taking it day-by-day. If necessary they will cut back to two drivers per day and limit the distance they can drive for delivery.

“Right now our game plan is to make sure each delivery is absolutely needed when it’s needed,” Harward said.