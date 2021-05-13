During the pandemic, overnight summer camps for kids were put on pause last year. This year they are allowed to reopen in New York, but there are still no guidelines for camp operators. In light of a lack of guidance, camps are forced to get creative to get the kids back.

Jackie Policastro rings the tabernacle bell at Ontario Bible Camp. The bell, which stands more than 100 years old, and the camp were silent last summer. In February, summer sleep away camps got the green light to open.

“We’re so excited to have everyone back, since last year not being able to have overnight camp. We are just trying to wait on some guidelines here to see how we’re going to space these bunk beds out; are we going to sleep kids head to toe?” said Jackie, director at Ontario Bible Camp.

Camp directors like Jackie say they have more questions than answers.

“So there’s no capacity rule at this moment. We are accepting 50% capacity just based on the fact that we’re still waiting on guidelines,” said Jackie.

In Pennelville, 75-year-old Camp Talooli normally hosts more than 1,600 kids. They too are trying to accommodate as many as possible safely.

“It’s difficult to make definite plans until we have guidelines, but our current plan is to operate our overnight camp at 66% capacity,” said Camp Talooli Director Kelly Peneston.

That’s a little over a thousand kids that can still come to Camp Talooli.

Back at Ontario Bible camp, they’re just happy to be open in time to celebrate their 100-year anniversary.

“We’re excited to have them back. Kids build friendships here, they have memories here and most importantly, they encounter Jesus here,” said Jackie.

Some things at camp will be the same as they’ve always been.

Jackie showed off one of two camp fire areas saying, “This is the time where we get to sing around the campfire. It’s the time where we have s’mores, of course, that’s so campy.”

Regardless of some inputs of normalcy, there will also be many differences. Large group activities will be replaced by smaller pods of campers. Food service will look different, too.

“Actually [we will] have a lot of our lunches and things outside at picnic tables, weather pending. We have the great outdoors and the fresh air, as well,” said Jackie.

Organizers continue to push forward on reopening no matter the hurdles. They say the work is worth the reward.

“Camp can absolutely be transformative and life changing for kids because it’s getting you out of your comfort zone,” said Kelly. “It’s meeting people you would not normally meet. At such a crucial time in their life, in childhood, particularly in a pandemic, that can really positively impact a kid in the long term.”

Another popular camp, Lourdes Camp, plans to open their registration at 50 % capacity for sleep away camp and day camp on May 16.

You can also find the information camps are using to open safely from the American Camp Association.