COLUMBUS, Ohio — Working and going to school full time is tough enough, but starting a brick-and-mortar business in the middle of your junior in college is a whole other story.

What You Need To Know Camryn Colter got a number of items in her business donated, which helped her open up



Colter and her brother traded off taking their Zoom classes while marketing, getting licenses and permits to operate



Blended and Blessed serves flavored coffee, tea and shakes that are made with protein, vitamins and minerals

Camryn Colter opened Blended and Blessed on May 1. The Ohio State University sports management major worked in a cafe and loved the idea of how they did business, but never thought about opening her own until a mentor asked the question.

For Colter, it was a lot to consider, but she said she knew she had to do it. That's because the more she thought about it, she realized it could be her way of building wealth even at 21 years old. She talked to her family about it and decided it would be the best way to move forward.

The first-generation college student said opening the business was also a nod to her parents who came to the U.S. as immigrants, yet worked hard and always gave back to others. The goal for her would be to start a business serving flavored coffee, tea and protein shakes, which included vitamins and minerals.

As a way of pouring into the community, she decided that proceeds from her sales would benefit non-profits in the Germain Village community.

While she is focused on helping the community, she's also helped some of her fellow Buckeyes by hiring them to work in the cafe.

Appreciating the support from them and her family, she admits getting started and managing it all hasn't been easy. The biggest challenges have been “Time management and just preparing myself to be a professional and to, to look at myself as someone who owns a business rather than someone who works for a business,” she explained. Through it all, she's learned a lot.

&amp;amp;lt;video poster=&amp;amp;quot;https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/33305/8245c0fc-255e-4dec-b7a2-aee94f43bbcb.dat_l.jpg&amp;amp;quot; width=&amp;amp;quot;598&amp;amp;quot; height=&amp;amp;quot;336&amp;amp;quot; controls=&amp;amp;quot;controls&amp;amp;quot; src=&amp;amp;quot;https://latakoo.com/-/video/8596737/retrieve/video.mp4&amp;amp;quot; type=&amp;amp;quot;video/mp4&amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;img src=&amp;amp;quot;https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/33305/8245c0fc-255e-4dec-b7a2-aee94f43bbcb.dat_l.jpg&amp;amp;quot; _rte_src=&amp;amp;quot;https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/33305/8245c0fc-255e-4dec-b7a2-aee94f43bbcb.dat_l.jpg&amp;amp;quot; width=&amp;amp;quot;598&amp;amp;quot; height=&amp;amp;quot;336&amp;amp;quot; /&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/video&amp;amp;gt;

Still, Colter's just glad she's getting a jumpstart on building a life for herself and for generations to come.

Colter’s also minoring in non-profit management. Her ultimate goal is to work for community engagement in the NFL. She said Blended and Blessed is a way to blend all of her skills and passions together right now.