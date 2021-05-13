ORLANDO, Fla. — The federal government approved giving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to young people ages 12 to 15 Wednesday, and state and county officials are beginning to roll out their plans to do that.

Spectrum News is contacting each county to get answers. Some counties are still working on plans, while others have announced they will roll out the vaccine this week. We will update this story as we get more answers from county officials.

BREVARD COUNTY

We are waiting to hear back.

FLAGLER COUNTY

We are waiting to hear back.

LAKE COUNTY

Once approved, they will be administered at all Department of Health-Lake Immunization site locations. We are also planning to partner with the Lake County Schools as done in the past. More information will be shared as it becomes available. For COVID questions and locations, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 801-2755 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MARION COUNTY

DOH-Marion has several walk-up (no appointment needed) vaccination opportunities at Paddock Mall (3100 SW College Road in Ocala) in the days ahead. Go to the mall entrance closest to Belk department store to receive your vaccine. May 13: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 17: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 20: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 24: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



ORANGE COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County, in partnership with Orange County, is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12 and up at the county's four Recreation Centers (Magic Gyms) and at the county's Barnett Park site. Walk-ups welcome, no appointments required. A parent or legal guardian with identification must accompany any minor receiving a vaccine. In addition, a completed consent form is required.



Goldenrod Park Recreation Center Gymnasium , 4863 N Goldenrod Road in Winter Park.

Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached. Meadow Woods Recreation Center Gymnasium , 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle in Orlando.

Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached. South Econ Recreation Center Gymnasium , 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando.

Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached. West Orange Recreation Center Gymnasium , 309 SW Crown Point Road in Winter Garden.

Hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached. Barnett Park , 4801 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Up to 750 Pfizer-brand vaccines will be administered daily. If the site reaches capacity, it will close early. Look for signs at the park directing you to the vaccination site.



OSCEOLA COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County will be providing the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 to 15 years of age at our main vaccination site at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church (1130 Simmons Road in Kissimmee). Vaccinations are administered Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those younger than 18 must provide a completed consent form and have a parent of legal guardian present at the time of vaccination.



Appointments can be scheduled at https://myvaccine.fl.gov.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Vaccine eligibility now includes Seminole County's 28,000 children and teens ages 12-15. Make an appointment by visiting PrepareSeminole.org or calling the Citizens Information Line (Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 407-665-0000. A parent or legal guardian with identification must accompany any minor receiving a vaccine.





SUMTER COUNTY

The Sumter County Health Department does not currently plan on receiving the Pfizer-brand vaccine because it currently has supplies of Moderna. The county is working with local partners to plan the rollout of the Pfizer vaccines to the new age group. However, no updates are available to share at this time.

VOLUSIA COUNTY