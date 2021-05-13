TALLAHASEE, FLA. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed an executive order that grants a 60-day reprieve to any people or businesses that have been or could be arrested for or convicted of any non-violent offenses related to COVID-19 restrictions from local governments.

The order follows the case of Broward County gym owner Mike Carnevale, who reportedly had been arrested three times and appeared before a judge for not enforcing local mask-wearing orders.

In a GoFundMe campaign that had raised about $17,000 through late Thursday, Carnevale and his wife, Jillian, wrote that on July 26, 2020, “Broward County began harassing Mike and Jillian Carnevale at the gym they owned.” They also wrote that last October, Broward County “attacked freedom and wellness yet again by leveraging them out of our business and closing their community gym for good.”

DeSantis appeared this week on Fox News, on which he said he was “just recently briefed on this case.” He told the Carnevales that he’d “sign a reprieve under my constitutional authority ... that will delay” Mike Carnevale’s case for 60 days.

The governor said the order would apply to “any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing.”

The order also says DeSantis intends to propose at the Board of Executive Clemency on June 16 “a statewide, categorical grant of a full pardon to any such individual or business.”

He called the Broward County case “a total overreach.”

His clemency order follows an executive order last month in which DeSantis suspended all local government-issued COVID-19 ordinances.

Read it: Executive Order 21-116