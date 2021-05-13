The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will ease indoor mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people, pushing the country yet another step toward a return to normalcy.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated against the virus two weeks after receiving the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson



President Joe Biden and his administration have faced pressure in recent weeks to ease mask requirements on fully vaccinated people

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but eases restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools. The guidance is not intended for health care settings.

Big news from the CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask – indoors or outdoors, in most settings.



The CDC also no longer recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during a briefing on Thursday. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

“We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Dr. Walensky continued, adding: “That moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”

The new guidance will impact the nearly 117 million Americans who are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to CDC data. Officials hope the chance for a return to a more normal life will inspire at least some vaccine-hesitant people to get their jab.

Previously, the CDC said fully vaccinated individuals could forego mask-wearing and other mitigation protocols when around other fully vaccinated people in private indoor settings, but advised against doing so in public indoor settings, where "the vaccination status of other people or whether they are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 is likely unknown."

Officials also previously suggested vaccinated individuals who gathered indoors with only one other household of unvaccinated individuals did not have to practice mask-wearing or social distancing, barring anyone who may have an underlying condition that put them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

CDC officials said the updated guidance stems from a “body of evidence” supporting the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, and confirmed that not only are they effective in real-world scenarios, but also protect against variants of the disease. Vaccinated people are also much less likely to transmit the virus to others, officials added.

Still, Dr. Walensky warned that the virus is unpredictable, and officials may need to alter guidance should another surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, or deaths arise.

The best way to prevent tightened restrictions? Get vaccinated, Walensky said.

“We know that the more people are vaccinated, the less cases we will have and the less chance of a new spike or new variants emerging,” she added.

Those who are unvaccinated still remain at risk of contracting and spreading the virus, and are still advised to wear a mask and practice social-distancing. Should a vaccinated individual develop COVID-like symptoms, they should once again start wearing a mask and get tested for the virus immediately.

CDC officials also announced that the federal government will soon release $7.4 billion in funding from President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, to “hire, train, and support public health workers across the country."

Over half of the money, around $4.4 billion, will go to states and localities to create new jobs in the public health sector. The remaining $3 billion will be focused on preparing the same jurisdictions for future pandemics.

At a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors, Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox told Biden that "we have fully vaccinated people, we should start acting like it," adding that easing restrictions would be a "big motivation get the unvaccinated to want to to get vaccinated."

Biden called it a "good point" and said that "we’re going to be moving on that in the next little bit" on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.