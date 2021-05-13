BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Expect high-flying action over the Space Coast skies this weekend.

The headliners for the Great Florida Air Show — the Blue Angels — put on quite a show for onlookers Thursday as they went on practice runs.

The Blue Angels’ mission is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

“We’ve been working hard this whole last year, the beginning of this year, with the entire focus is coming out and putting on a great show for the American public,” says Commander Brian Kesslering, who leads the 17-member team. "Hey, we are your team. These are your assets. These are your aircraft. I get the chance to show these aircraft off to you the American public."

This weekend will mark the first time the Blue Angels have flown at the Melbourne-based air show since 2015.

For one participant, it will be extra special.

Scott Yoak flies the vintage P-51D Mustang, and the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University graduate will perform for the home crowd at the Great Florida Air Show in Melbourne.

​"I feel like I'm returning home to this area of Central Florida. Just really excited to get back," Yoak says.

​More than 20,000 spectators are expected for the air show this weekend.