In the aftermath of the CDC easing mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people, President Joe Biden addressed the American people from the White House Rose Garden and hailed the CDC’s new guidance — without wearing a mask.

“Today is a great day for America in our long battle with coronavirus,” Biden said of the CDC’s recommendation that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors, as well as in most indoor settings.

Biden, who was joined in the Rose Garden by an equally mask-less Vice President Kamala Harris, credited the United States’ vaccination program for what he called this “great milestone.”

“It's been made possible by the extraordinary success we've had in vaccinating so many Americans, so quickly,” Biden said. To date, over 264 million vaccinations have been given, according to data provided by the CDC; nearly 154 million Americans have received at least one dose, with over 117 million fully vaccinated, and with the news that 12-to-15-year-olds can get Pfizer’s vaccine, those numbers could swell in the coming days and weeks.

Biden thanked those who made this milestone possible, making special mention of one key group: the American people.

“More than a year, you’ve endured so much,” Biden said. “So many lost jobs, so many businesses lost, so many lives upended, and so many months that our kids couldn't be in school. You couldn’t see your friends or family. All the moments that mattered so much from birthdays, to weddings, to graduations — all postponed.”

“And most tragically of all, we lost lives,” Biden said, noting the staggering death toll domestically — over 584,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“So many empty chairs,” Biden said. “So many times, a husband or wife lean over to touch their spouse, they’re not there. Moms and dads, sons and daughters, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents, your neighbors or coworkers.”

Biden, relating to the loss of his first wife, Neilia, his daughter, Naomi, and his son, Beau, offered solace to the families of those victims: “I promise you, the day will come when the memory of a loved one you lost will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. That's how you know you're going to get through it. You will get through it, but it’s a long haul.”

The president praised the American people for stepping up in the face of the pandemic, by following safety procedures and getting vaccinated — “You did what I consider to be your patriotic duty.” — noting that he and Vice President Harris are “pleased, but not surprised.”

“Because the simple truth is this: The American people have never, ever, ever, ever let their country down,” he added.

Biden stressed that “if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,” according to the CDC’s new guidelines, and noted that the choice is simple for Americans: “Get vaccinated, or wear a mask until you do.”

The president also urged all Americans “to be patient with one another,” including those who may still choose to wear a mask because it makes them feel more comfortable.

“Please treat them with kindness and respect,” Biden implored. "We've had too much conflict, too much bitterness, too much anger, too much politicalization of this issue about wearing a mask. Let's put it to rest.”

“Let's remember, we're all Americans,” he continued. “Let’s remember that we are all in this together. If you're fully vaccinated can can take your mask off. You've earned the right to do something that Americans are known for all around the world, greeting others with a smile.”

Biden said that there is still more work ahead in order to get fully back to normal, including hitting his goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4.

“To truly be safe in the long run, there’s still more work ahead,” the president said, adding: “As tough as this pandemic has been, we will get through it. We will rebuild our economy, reclaim our lives, and get back to normal.”

“Let’s finish the work of beating this virus,” Biden said.