ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, UCF’s College of Nursing has seen a boom in students looking to become nurses, and for one of UCF's most recent graduates, her own health hurdles served as inspiration for her own future.

What You Need To Know Madison Jarocha has battled an autoimmune disease and a rare tumor in her lifetime



Her experiences with caring nurses inspired her to enroll in UCF's nursing school



The UCF College of Nursing has seen a 26% increase in applicants over the past year



RELATED: UCF Nursing Students Join COVID-19 Vaccination Effort

“It’s been really great being graduated and having that off of my chest,” said Madison Jarocha, of her feat during a global pandemic.

But getting to the day where she would walk across the stage and get her diploma nearly didn't happen this spring at all.

Last May, Jarocha was in an accident that left her with multiple broken bones in her foot.

Then, just a month after recovering from her accident came another setback.

“Being told I actually had cancer, no one thinks they’re going to get that news," Jarocha said. "I was really scared."

But she was also determined to finish what she was so close to accomplishing.

“I got the diagnosis in about October," Jarocha said. "But I wanted to wait and do my clinicals, finish my clinicals because I was like, 'I got this far. It’s my senior year. I’m not pushing it back.' "

While fighting early stages of leiomyosarcoma, a rare tumor, she kept at her nursing school work through the fall. After Thanksgiving, she had a tumor removed. Just one week later, she was able to take and pass her final exams.

The determination and will she had to finish her nursing program came from deep within Jarocha. She was diagnosed in high school with an autoimmune disease, leading her to need chemotherapy. While in the hospital for her treatments, she was inspired.

“I loved the way the nurses treated me and treated other people, and what they did for me was almost indescribable. So I wanted to be able to do that for other people,” Jarocha said.

Even as health care workers nationwide face burnout from the pandemic, more people like Jarocha are becoming nurses. UCF’s College of Nursing bachelor’s program has seen a 26% increase in applicants over last year.

Many are young students hoping to help out in the pandemic wherever they can.

Jessica Simmons, assistant dean of students at UCF’s College of Nursing, said her department is seeing a surge in interest in students applying to the nursing program.

“Many of the students applying have been inspired by nurses and the critical role they have played during the pandemic. There is a constant demand for health care workers, and in just a couple of years, these students will be entering the workforce to provide care for patients in hundreds of medical facilities across the region and our state," Simmons said.

Jarocha has been able to give out the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics with her fellow nursing students. And now, she’ll be able to take her experience to the pandemic’s frontlines.

“Yeah, there’s definitely a need for nurses now, so it’s definitely been a lot. But I’m happy I’m needed, and I can go and just help out,” Jarocha said.

It's a career she's ready to take on.

“I know what it’s like to be on the opposite side, and I think it’ll just make me a great nurse, just being able to empathize and sympathize with them,” Jarocha said.

It's also made her hopeful that soon, she’ll be able to offer her own patients the same level of care she received from the nurses helping to care for her.

"I’m excited,” she said.