CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame released its list of 2021 inductees Wednesday, which includes first-timers and veterans.

In order to be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the nomination.

"This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture," said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Here is the inductee class of 2021:

Performer Category

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

Jay-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award

Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Clarence Avant

Turner, who won the fan vote this year, and King are two-time inductees. The Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s and Jay-Z were on the ballot for the first time. This is the second induction for Foo Fighters band member Dave Grohl, who also made it in the 2014 class with Nirvana.

Three out of the top five on the Fan's Ballot are being inducted: Turner, the Go-Go's and the Foo Fighters. Around 1 million votes were cast.

More than 1,200 artists, including current living inductees, historians and music industry members, casted their choices on ballots, basing it off of "musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration," according to the Rock Hall.