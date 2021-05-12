AUSTIN, Texas — It has been more than a year since the coronavirus pandemic devastated communities and forced elected officials to implement changes on the way we interact and do business. Now Texas lawmakers are hoping to reign in on the governor’s executive powers during future public health emergencies.

The Texas House gave the final approval Tuesday to a bill that would set new rules and limitations over the governor’s actions during a pandemic. The bill passed in a big bipartisan way in a 104-39 vote.

Not everyone was happy with the executive orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued during the pandemic. Texas lawmakers want to put a check on that power and have a say, too. One measure that would do just that, House Bill 3, has broad support.

“If this bill does not become law, we have no oversight whatsoever. We have no ability to have any committee to stop anything from happening. We have no ability to stop businesses from being closed for us to come back in,” said the bill’s author Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, on the House floor when making closing arguments.

The bill would establish the Pandemic Disaster Legislative Oversight Committee when the legislature is not in session.

It would comprise 10 lawmakers from both chambers including the house speaker, lieutenant governor, and chairs of certain committees related to state affairs, public education and public health.

But a few GOP members feared that would actually amplify the governor’s role.

“This bill creates a commission that would ratify the governor's unconstitutional acts,” said Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler.

The oversight committee would have the authority to review and terminate not only the governor’s mandates and proclamations, but also city and county officials. That provision raised concerns about local control.

“This legislation does nothing to address those health concerns or those economic concerns. What it does is focus on personalities and limit the power of the governor and our local elected officials to help us respond to any future crisis,” Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Kyle, told Capital Tonight.

Under the heavily-amended bill, if the governor would want to extend beyond 30 days any business closures, mask mandates, and limits on voluntary surgeries, the governor would have to call a special session and get the legislature involved. Some local leaders argue that process could cost valuable time and that they are best positioned to address emergencies.

When asked about the bill, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins recalled having to respond to the Ebola cases and West Nile outbreak years ago in his county. He said he cannot always wait for a deliberative body.

“Speed is important. Getting the right decision is important in an emergency, but even a less than perfect decision, quickly, well-executed, saves lives,” Jenkins told Capital Tonight.

Jenkins said it also takes gathering local experts on the subject matter, whether those are doctors, law enforcement officers, or emergency management services.

“The way that we handle things in an emergency in Dallas may be different than the way that they handled things in Brewster County, or a rural county somewhere. And so, they know their people best,” Jenkins said.

In a statement Austin Mayor Steve Adler said "We are saving lives as we lead the state’s economic recovery, because of our ability to tailor our public health protections to our local situation. HB3 would add an unneeded level of bureaucracy and put at risk the ability for cities to respond in a locally meaningful way. Local control in Austin works, as evidenced by the number of businesses that continue to choose Austin to relocate and/or grow.”

The issue proved be one of the biggest sticking points on the bill, where ultimately, more than a dozen Democrats agreed with their Republican colleagues.

“Does this bill create uniformity in the state’s response and not a hodgepodge across 256 counties when we’re responding to a pandemic?” asked Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburgh, who voted in favor of the bill.

“Absolutely it does,” replied Burrows.

One of the amendments in the bill would create the Texas Epidemic Public Health Institute at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

There actually is not a companion bill being carried in the upper chamber. Instead, the Senate passed a constitutional amendment that would require the governor to convene a special session to renew disaster declarations or emergency orders lasting more than 30 days.