ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools will not offer LaunchED@Home as an option for the 2021-22 school year, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins told the school board at its meeting Tuesday.

What You Need To Know LaunchED@Home won't be an option in Orange County in 2021-22



Parents can send children to school or enroll them in virtual school



OCPS could not wait any longer for state decision, superintendent said



Information on Orange County Virtual School is available on the OCPS website

LaunchED@Home was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic when schools initially were closed to try to help slow the transmission of the virus and at the same time continue educating students. The model was designed as an interactive way to provide digital learning, combining technology and online content with teacher instruction.

OCPS had been awaiting word on whether the state Department of Education would approve continuation of the program model and funding for it but could not wait any longer for a decision, Jenkins said.

"Seminole, Brevard, Osceola, Lake and Volusia have all determined it's just time to make that decision,” Jenkins said. “Parents, families and schools and teachers should not have to continue to wait (for a decision)."

If the state does decide to approve the program and the funding required for it, OCPS will reconsider the decision, Jenkins said.

Parents will have two options for the next school year, in-person instruction or virtual school.

The district’s website has additional information about virtual learning in its Orange County Virtual School section for those parents who do not want their students to return to face-to-face instruction in the fall.