As business owners in and around Lake George prepare for warmer weather and another tourism season, you’ll find a lot of “Help Wanted” signs posted up.

“We’re having an issue finding enough housekeepers, cooks, front of the house, back of the house and it doesn’t matter what industry,” said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

COVID-19 restrictions are not the only concern this year. For chamber members, finding enough help is becoming more of a problem.

“There is still those national barriers,” Mintzer said. “We have them right here at home, of child care, transportation and other issues.”

Expanded unemployment benefits meant to mitigate job losses during the pandemic have also exacerbated the problem, deterring some people from going back to work, some said.

It’s all contributed to an estimated 5,000 job vacancies in Warren County. That number is usually closer to 2,000, according to the county’s Employment and Training Administration.

“A lot of our economy is based on tourism,” said Don Lehman, Warren County director of public affairs. “If we have hotels, motels, restaurants and attractions not running at full speed and can’t cater to all the visitors we’re going to have, they may not come back next year.”

The issue is forcing some business owners in just about every industry to make drastic changes to their operations, even reduce hours.

“If you’re a restaurant, you might think, 'I’m going to do five nights a week instead of seven nights a week,'” said Mintzer. “But if you’re a branded hotel, you don’t have that luxury.”

Warren County is spearheading a number of initiatives to encourage people to reenter the workforce.

“A Tech Valley shuttle trial run last weekend, that went pretty well,” said Lehman. “We’re trying to bring some people who maybe don’t have access to jobs in the Albany area, to come up here and fill some of these jobs.”

The chamber is also being proactive in trying to attract workers.

“You can come here and have a great summer, and have lots of fun,” said Mintzer. “Great places to live and work and play all summer long, while making some money.”