President Joe Biden on Wednesday lauded the recent decision from a CDC advisory committee that recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 in children aged 12-15, saying the move serves as “one more giant step in our fight against the pandemic.”

Shots for children 12 and up could begin as soon as Thursday, pending final approval from the CDC director later today. The FDA on Monday signed off on the shots for use in the younger age group.

Once that decision is handed down, Biden said, the U.S. will have “for the first time, a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents over 12 years of age.”

“Nearly 17 million more Americans are eligible to get vaccinated now,” the president said from the White House. “I encourage each of them and their parents to get their vaccination shots right away.”

While adolescents are still vulnerable to COVID-19, those between 0-17 years old have had “lower incidence and fewer severe COVID-19 outcomes than adults,” per the CDC. By last month, those ages 12 to 17 were making up slightly more of the nation’s new coronavirus infections than adults over 65, a group that’s now largely vaccinated.

Biden also stressed that children and teens — many of whom are social and mobile — can spread the virus to their parents, grandparents, or teachers.

Because of that, the president said teens who “are on the move this summer” will be able to “get their first shot in one place, and their second shot in another."

The president also said that as the country has ramped up access to COVID-19 vaccines in hard-to-reach communities, the newly-eligible population will find rollout “fast and efficient.” Beginning Thursday, over 15,000 pharmacies will stand at the ready to vaccinate adolescents.

The administration is also working to send Pfizer vaccines to pediatricians, family doctors, school based-clinics and community health centers nationwide, Biden said.

The newly-approved age group is a boon for the administration, as Biden continues to push for his goal of delivering at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth.

As of Wednesday, over 151 million Americans over 18 have received at least one shot, roughly equal to 58% of the total adult population, per CDC data.

That means the country has a long way to go in order to reach Biden’s Independence Day benchmark.

With demand for vaccines dropping off nationwide, the Biden administration has shifted focus to three key demographics in hopes of targeting those who have yet to receive a single jab.

Those groups include adults who need more convincing to take the vaccine, those who have struggled or are in no hurry to obtain a shot, and adolescents aged 12-15.

“The vaccine for kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are safe, effective, easy, fast and free,” Biden concluded Wednesday, adding: “For everyone 12 years and up, it's never been easier or more convenient to get vaccinated.”