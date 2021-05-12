CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The gas shortage is not only causing headaches for drivers, it's also impacting some businesses financially.

Arrowmail Courier Service in Charlotte is a group of around 20 drivers who deliver items like food and mail to companies.

The owner says gas is their biggest expense.

Driver Justin Bennett says he had to go to two stations Wednesday to find gas.

The company says they won't increase prices unless the shortage lasts for months. If it lasts for weeks, they may have to put in place a gas surcharge.

“For people that don't really need gas, I suggest that you guys stay home if you can. For people that need gas, those are the people that should get gas first..like for us we need gas to operate,” Bennett said.

Numerous businesses rely on gasoline, including ride share services, first responders, trucking companies and more.

