In the aftermath of the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, the United States’ largest pipeline system for refined oil products which moves approximately 45% of the East Coast’s fuel, gas prices have risen over $3-per-gallon for the first time in six years, according to AAA, and gas stations in a number of states are running dry — thanks in large part to panic-buying.

What You Need To Know The nationwide average gas price has risen over $3-per-gallon for the first time in six years, according to AAA



Gas stations in the Carolinas, Florida, Virginia, Georgia and a number of other states are reporting being out of fuel, thanks in large part to panic-buying



U.S. officials have urged Americans not to panic-buy or hoard fuel amid the shortage



The federal government is taking action to address the shutdown and get fuel to the areas that need it most

According to GasBuddy, an online tracker of real-time fuel prices, as of Wednesday morning, metro areas in the Carolinas are particularly being impacted by the shortages: 72% of gas stations in Raleigh-Durham and 71% of gas stations in Charlotte in North Carolina without gas, and 78% of stations the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson area in South Carolina is without fuel.

GASOLINE OUTAGES as of 6am CT... percent of all stations in state without gasoline:

GA 15.4%

AL 1.8%

TN 2.8%

SC 13.4%

NC 24.8%

FL 4.2%

VA 15.0%

MD 3.5% — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021

Per Patrick De Haan, an oil analyst with GasBuddy, as of Wednesday morning, the following states are experiencing significant shortages:

North Carolina (24.8%)

Georgia (15.4%)

Virginia (15%)

South Carolina (13.4%)

Florida (4.2%)

Maryland (3.5%)

Tennessee (2.8%)

Alabama (1.8%)

Nearly 50% of gas stations in Atlanta are reporting being out of gas, according to De Haan.

Governors in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia have taken executive emergency action to try and ease the pain in their states, and the federal government is taking action to address the shutdown and get fuel to the areas that need it most.

The White House and Administration are working around the clock to address the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and get fuel to the communities that need it. Here’s what we’ve done so far:https://t.co/Zf3KyzRiZp — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 12, 2021

The Department of Transportation announced that they will waive weight requirements on interstate highways to allow transportation of fuel to the following states:

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

New Jersey

North Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency fuel waiver that lowers some standards for gasoline distributed in the affected states in an attempt to help ease supply concerns, and the U.S. is also considering waiving the Jones Act — a maritime commerce law which requires goods being moved between U.S. ports be staffed by U.S. crews and carried by ships built in the U.S. — to carry fuel up the Eastern Seaboard.

“The Department of Homeland Security stands ready to review any temporary Jones Act waiver requests from companies that demonstrate there is not sufficient capacity on Jones Act-qualified vessels to carry fuel to the affected region,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has also issued safety warnings for storing fuel, including not to fill plastic bags with gasoline, instead using approved fuel containers.

Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

On Tuesday, U.S. officials urged Americans not to hoard gas amid a “supply crunch.”

“It's not that we have a gasoline shortage, it's that we have this supply crunch,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said. “Things will be back to normal soon, and we're asking people not to hoard and know that we are all over this.”

The cyberattack has sparked questions about the security of the country’s critical infrastructure, such as pipelines. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the incident a “lesson.”

“We have ensured that there is increased cooperation between the public and private sector,” she said. “But a big lesson from this is the need for all companies to harden their cybersecurity apparatus and to ensure that they are protecting themselves.”

DHS secretary Mayorkas said Tuesday that ransomware attacks are not new and that cybersecurity was a department priority, especially considering increased attacks on small and medium-sized businesses.

“There are different levels of strength and resilience across the critical infrastructure enterprise, and that is why we are so focused on making sure that the cyber hygiene across the entire enterprise is strengthened,” Mayorkas said Tuesday. “One is only as strong as one's weakest link.”

The FBI is investigating the attack on Colonial Pipeline. They confirmed that a group called Darkside, which has Russian links, is responsible, but haven’t pinned any blame on the Russian government so far.

The company says it expects to be up and running by the end of the week.

Spectrum News' Austin Landis contributed to this report.