FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Business and government leaders say they are tired of the excuses they have received from the New York State Department of Transportation on the seven-month delay in reopening Fairport's Main Street Bridge.

The state planned for years to refurbish the historic span over the Erie Canal. It was supposed to reopen last November. Three delays later, leaders say there's been no accountability from the state. The DOT has told the local government that pandemic-related supply shortages have kept Hohl Industrial from finishing the job.

"You get the boilerplate stuff, really," said Bryan White, Fairport village manager. "What's really happening? Honestly, who knows. We get the basics. We've had some problems procuring parts due to pandemic-related supply issues and that's what we're told — flat out."

White said the bridge is supposed to reopen sometime in mid-June.