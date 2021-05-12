Ellen DeGeneres, one of the most recognizable figures in daytime television, will end her long-running talk show in 2022 after 19 seasons, she confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres said to THR, who first reported the news.

According to THR, DeGeneres told her staff on Tuesday that the show was coming to an end, and will sit down with daytime talk veteran Oprah Winfrey to discuss the decision on Thursday.

DeGeneres has openly discussed the possibility of ending the show for years, revealing in a New York Times profile in 2018 that her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, urged her to move on from her hosting role.

“I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity,” de Rossi told the Times. “There are other things she could tackle.”

Ellen’s show has been a juggernaut in the daytime television space, and has spawned a number of spin-offs, including “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “Family Game Fight” and “The Masked Dancer,” though her ratings have hit a steep decline in recent months in the aftermath of allegations of a toxic work environment at her show.

An internal company investigation of work conditions was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July 2020 based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. The people making the claims were not identified.

Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

DeGeneres opened the 18th season of her show in Sept. 2020 with an apology addressing the allegations.

“As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show,” she said at the time. “And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happen here that never should have happened.”

“I take that very seriously,” she added. “And I want to say, I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power. And I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

According to Nielsen, “Ellen” lost more than 1 million viewers since her apology in September, with an average of 1.5 million viewers between September and March, down from 2.6 million from the same period the year prior.

The episode featuring the apology featured the show's highest ratings for a season premiere in four years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.