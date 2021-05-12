TAMPA, Fla. — Sus Hi Eatstation is finally back to semi-normal, at least, as far as the pandemic has impacted them.

What You Need To Know Tampa restaurant struggling to find workers as pandemic recovery continues



It is offering Dogecoin to people who report for a job interview



Sus Hi Eatstation CEO says it remains understaffed



More Hillsborough County headlines

“We tend to be more to the technology side, where we already had all the technology set up for us to be able to convert ourselves to online based, so we were really able to bounce back quite quickly,” said CEO Robert Ly.

But they’re now facing another problem.

“We’re just having a hard time finding employees generally,” said Ly.

The pandemic's impact on the economy, coupled with the fact that many of his employees are college students who are now on summer break, his restaurants are understaffed by about 30 percent.

“Nothing has really helped us get applicants through the door, until recently,” he said. “We felt like Dogecoin was the number one trending thing that’s going on in social media, in the website, Elon Musk is promoting it on SNL doing all these skits, so we realized that, 'Let’s jump on the train-train,' as we call it,” said Ly.

Twenty-five free Dogecoins to anyone who comes in for an interview — how’s that for a hiring incentive?

“I feel like as a business owner, being competitive and being unique and being a little bit different from others is an important factor in finding new candidates,” said Ly.

Unconventional, no doubt, but it seems to be working.

“We were able to bring in 40-50 applicants just through that advertisement,” said Ly.

And they plan to continue to offer the Dogecoins, until they are back to full staff.