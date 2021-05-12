ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World says it plans “a gradual, phased approach” to reducing physical distancing for visitors “across many areas.”

The theme park also says on its website that it will maintain the six-feet distancing rule in all stores and dining locations, plus during times when guests can temporarily remove their masks. Those apply to eating, drinking and taking an outdoor photo.

Disney representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The adjustments come as more companies and governments continue to relax COVID-19 restrictions amid updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings late last month announced a new face-covering executive order that reduced physical-distance requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet in all settings. Just a few days later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was signing an executive order suspending all local government-issued COVID-19 ordinances. However, that executive order said private businesses could continue to mandate masks and other measures on their own properties.

Also, Legoland says it will reduce social distancing around its resort, updating markers from 6 feet to 3 feet or more. Legoland says it also plans to end temperature screenings, in line with other theme parks, including Disney.

Disney’s website says it continues to require face coverings for guests ages 2 and older, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Guests can remove face coverings while dining or swimming, the company says.