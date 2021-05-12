POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Alejandra Juarez, who recently reunited with her family, said she would like Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

The Polk County mother of two U.S-born children and wife of an Iraq War veteran was deported three years ago to Mexico when the Trump Administration’s Zero Tolerance Policy was in place.

Juarez admitted she entered the country illegally around 20 years ago, her deportation was triggered after a traffic stop.

“It was torture, it was torturing, but I had hope,” Juarez said.

Over Mother’s Day weekend, she returned to the U.S. on humanitarian parole and reunited with her family at Orlando International Airport, the last place she and her family were together in the U.S.

“When [my husband] went to Cancun to pick me up he said ‘I told you girl, you were going back,” Juarez said. “It was Awesome. It was the best gift a mother can receive.”

She said she still doesn’t believe she is back home with her loved ones.

“I feel like I’m still dreaming, I haven’t even grasped it,” Juarez said.

She thanked the Biden Administration for the reunification and Rep. Darren Soto (D) and her lawyer, Andrea Martinez, for never giving up the fight to bring her home.

As excited as she was to be back home, she said she understood humanitarian parole is not a permanent solution.

Under humanitarian parole, Juarez can stay in the U.S. for at least a year. It can be renewed, but if it’s not it could mean deportation.

Soto said the Protecting Patriot Spouses Act would support Juarez and other military spouses.

If passed, it would allow judges to consider being a spouse of an active service member or veteran, as well as, allowing judges to waive minor offenses.

“This will allow Alejandra to plan for citizenship and many other military spouses who are stuck in the process,” Soto said.

“I believe that this is the time that the current administration has the power, the heart to change current immigration laws,” Juarez said. “I am very happy and I’m thrilled but I can’t put my kids through the psychological damage and cruelty they went through three years ago. I’m going to keep fighting to secure my place in here.”

Alejandra Juarez speaks to Spectrum News 13 about her return to the U.S.