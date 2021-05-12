KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents living at a Kissimmee apartment complex are at risk of having their water shut off.

What You Need To Know Residents at Caribbean Isle Apartments have been notified their water may soon be shut off



Officials with Toho Water Authority say the complex's management company owes them more than $53,000



Residents, who pay for water and sewage as part of their rent, say they shouldn't have to suffer for the company's shortfalls

The complex was put on notice by Toho Water Authority, because of unpaid bills from the apartment management company.

Joseph Strong is a full-time cast member at Walt Disney and also works for Universal Studios. His water may soon be cut off and it’s not his fault.

“Right now I am feeling upset, I am very disappointed, I shouldn't have to go through this,” he said.

Even after being furloughed for months, Strong said he made sure his monthly rent at Caribbean Isle Apartments was paid.

“When we shut down last year, I still paid rent,” he said.

Despite paying his rent which, according to his lease, includes water and sewage fees, a flyer has been hung on the door of the units saying Toho Water Authority plans to disconnect water services on May 17 because management is past due.

“You mean to tell me, I am getting threatened of getting my water cut off and I am saying to myself I work two jobs, I give my money to the owner and nothing is getting taken care of?” Strong said.

Osceola County officials told Spectrum News 13 via email that they provided the complex with utility assistance of more than $180,000 late last year and into this year. They also said that at this time, “we would have to refer you to Toho as they continue trying to work with the management company and residents to find a viable solution.”

In an email, Toho Water Authority wrote that, the management company, Alliance HTFL Limited Partnership, owes Toho Water $53,911.88, and if no payment is received by May 18, an additional $30,294.91 will be past due.

“We shouldn't have to suffer for your irresponsibilities,” Strong said.

The Caribbean Isle website is down and the phone number for their parent company, Atlas Residential USA, is disconnected. Numerous emails seeking comment have bounced back or gone unanswered.

Spectrum News 13 did however make contact with staff at the leasing office who said they are trying to actively resolve the issue.

Toho Water said they have identified several different bill options, like possible direct metering.

They reviewed this with the property management company during Wednesday’s meeting with them.

Toho said they are hopeful a solution can be finalized in the near future. Strong said he is hoping for the same.

“So I would like to see better, I would like to see things develop, I would like to see how things were when I first moved here,” he said.

Residents of Caribbean Isle are coming together and having a meeting at 6 p.m. Friday to further discuss the issue.