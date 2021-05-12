Right now, all eyes are on the pumps. “It’s not a gas shortage,” said Wayne Bombardiere, executive director of the New York State Association of Service Stations and Repair Shops. “It’s a gas crunch.”

A cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which is responsible for about 45% of the fuel consumed on the east coast, has sent people in some states to gas stations in droves, running some of them dry.

“There are not enough trucks to handle this demand and having to move it extra distances between the terminals,” he said. “Like a snow storm. People that never drink milk or eat bread run out and buy all the milk and bread before the snow comes.”

Bombardiere says that’s what is happening with fuel right now, especially down south, which is resulting in higher prices.

“There are guys that are going to take whatever the oil company raises them, they’re going to put it on the pump,” he said. “And they’re entitled to do that.”

But Bombardiere insists people in the Capital Region should instead be more concerned about the supply in the coming days, not prices.

“The problem is stopped right now at just about the Virginia-Maryland border,” he said. “Another two days, it’s going to be Delaware, New Jersey and New York.”

But that doesn’t mean panic buy.

“People have to just relax a little bit,” he said.

Bombardiere believes with so many people still working from home and a lot of students learning from home, dry gas stations should be easy to avoid.

“Demand is down,” he said. “We should be able to get through this a little easier.”