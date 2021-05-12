GREENSBORO, N.C. — The cyberattack on one of the country's largest fuel pipelines is causing shortages in many states including North Carolina.

The pipeline carries gasoline, jet fuel and diesel from Gulf Coast refineries to the Atlantic coast. Although jet fuel is included in this, so far it does not appear to have created an actual shortage of jet fuel.

Jet It, a Greensboro based private aviation company, hasn't experienced any issues. In fact, Jet It CEO, Glenn Gonzales said they are always ready for something like this to happen.

He adds that their fleet of Honda jets are more fuel efficient compared to other jets, which helps in situations like these.

“We are fossil fuel dependent and this situation has been interesting and concerning for a lot of the industry, but in our particular case, again, we are prepared for this," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said he is not concerned with gas availability but is concerned with the lagging impact it will have on gas prices in the near future.