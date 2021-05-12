Spectrum News 13 spent Wednesday morning touring around Central Florida to see if gas stations were having issues concerning the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

In Kissimmee on U.S. 192, the Wawa and Mobil gas stations did not have pumps covered or any issues.

The driver from Kenan Advantage works the night shift and said their facilities in Orlando still have gas and it was just another normal night for him.

At a Chevron on Sand Lake Road in Orlando, Spectrum News 13 did see some pumps covered early Wednesday morning at a time where they are supposed to be open, but it was unclear if it was related to the pipeline.

The Florida Petroleum Marketers Association stated that the area's gas prices could increase by a few pennies because of the impacts of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but that is about it.

AAA said the Central Florida region does not rely on this pipeline for gas.

"Even though Colonial Pipeline is down, those ships keep sailing that gasoline keeps getting delivered to our ports, so people should not panic," Mark Jenkins with AAA said.

The pipeline outage is causing more issues in northern Florida, including Jacksonville.

In parts of the Pensacola area pumps were closed and some people had to make multiple stops to try and get gas.