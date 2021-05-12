The Biden administration said Wednesday that they are actively in touch with senior officials in the Middle East as the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians escalates, and both the White House and State Department once again called for de-escalation in the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday, during which he “reiterated his call on all parties to de-escalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence,” according to department spokesperson Ned Price.

Israel continued to carry out strikes on Gaza Wednesday, and more than 50 people had been killed, including women and children — the deadliest outbreak of violence there since 2014. Rockets launched by Palestinian militants continued to land in some of Israel’s largest cities.

As the United Nations calls for a ceasefire on both sides, Prime Minister Netanyahu has refused to commit to one, saying that quelling recent violence “will take time.”

The U.S. is also pushing for a reprieve.

“We are deeply engaged across the board – the State Department, the White House, senior officials – with the Israelis, with Palestinians, with other countries and partners in the region to call for and push for de-escalation,” Blinken said in a briefing Wednesday. “Israel has a right to defend itself. Palestinians have a right to live in safety and security.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that U.S. officials were also in conversation with leaders in Qatar and Egypt, countries that also have influence in the region.

Psaki also promised that an official ambassador to Israel would be named in the coming weeks, since President Biden has not yet filled that position in many countries. For now, diplomat Jonathan Shrier is the Chargé d’Affaires at the embassy in Jerusalem.

“In the meantime, we have great confidence in our team on the ground,” Psaki said Wednesday.

A day earlier, Psaki condemned the attacks on Israel and reaffirmed the United States’ support for the country and violence from both sides.

“The President's support for Israel's security, for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, is fundamental and will never waver. We condemn ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem,” she said. “ We also stand against extremism that has inflicted violence on both communities.”

On Tuesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben Shabbat, as well as Egyptian officials.