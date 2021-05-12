TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, is taking on the federal government in court Wednesday for not allowing cruises to set sail.

A lawsuit filed by Moody last month against the Centers for Disease Control cruising restrictions is set to go before a U.S. District Judge.

Moody said Florida’s cruise ports have sat empty for too long since the CDC banned cruise lines from operating and has yet to lift the restrictions.



The CDC has said it will not give up on its phased approach to allowing cruise lines to sail again.

What You Need To Know FL AG Ashley Moody's lawsuit vs. cruise restrictions to go before judge



Moody wants a preliminary injunction to block all the restrictions on cruises



“Cruises are operating in other countries,” Moody said. “And they're doing so with little to no spread of the virus, we can do that in the United States to think otherwise is putting the priority of other countries ahead of the United States.”

Alaska and Texas joined Florida’s lawsuit against the government, and Moody wants a preliminary injunction to block all the restrictions on the cruise ship industry.

She said it’s extremely frustrating to have so many people’s livelihood taken away, and the CDC needs to recognize that we’re in a different time now.

“What that means to Florida is hundreds of thousands of jobs, billions in revenue,” Moody said. “And so after trying in all avenues to try and get the administration to be reasonable, to see that we are in a new time, with new medications, with new parameters on how to control the spread of the virus it needs a new approach and opening up our cruise lines.”

There’s been mention of cruise lines requiring passengers to be vaccinated, but Gov. Ron Desantis banned “vaccine passports” in Florida.

Moody said she’s not worrying about that right now, instead she’s focused on step one, getting the restrictions on cruising lifted, then once that’s done, she’ll focus on how they’ll operate.

CDC response

"(The) CDC does not exercise jurisdiction over ships operating outside of U.S. waters that do not intend to return to U.S. waters," Jason McDonald, a CDC public affairs specialist, explained to Spectrum News.

McDonald said while passenger operations within the U.S. are currently suspended, any cruise line planning to resume passenger travel must follow the agency’s conditional sail order requirements.

The order applies to any cruise ship that either operates in or plans to operate in U.S. waters.

“Returning to passenger cruising is a phased approach to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said McDonald as he explained the purpose of the order.

He stated that the order, which was issued by the CDC on October 30, 2020, remains in effect until November 1, 2021.