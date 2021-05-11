ORLANDO, Fla. – Looking for a job? Universal Orlando is hiring more than 2,000 workers for positions across the resort.

​The resort is looking to fill full-time, part-time, season and salaried positions in a variety of roles, including attractions, food service, custodial, merchandise, sales and more.

Universal is also hiring additional lifeguards for its Volcano Bay water park.

Specific hiring events will be held for these positions in the coming weeks, Universal said in a news release Tuesday.

Universal also has a number of professional career opportunities available, including tech services, IT, and marketing and sales.

“These leadership opportunities offer competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages,” the release said.

Perks for employees (known as Team Members) include free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more.

To apply, interested candidates should visit universalorlandojobs.com.

Universal said eligible candidates will be contacted for an interview.

The hiring spree comes as Universal gets ready for what many are anticipating to be a busy summer. The resort will debut a brand-new attraction, Jurassic World VelociCoaster on June 10 at Islands of Adventure. It also recently adjusted its safety protocols to reduce social distancing from 6 feet to 3, allowing for more capacity at attractions.