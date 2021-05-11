BUFFALO, N.Y. — After 15 years in Buffalo's Theatre District, The Tralf Music Hall will soon fall silent.

The music hall is set to officially close its doors on May 28.

In a Facebook post, the Tralf owners say they've reached the end of their lease and the owners of 622 Main Street are planning to transform the building into residential space.

Qualified refunds for cancelled shows will be available.

The Tralf offices are open Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tralf Music Hall owner Tom Barone says his team has been holding concerts in Western New York for 40 years and this change won't stop them.

They plan to continue their shows in different locations across the region.