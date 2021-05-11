ORLANDO, Fla. – Tiger Woods is bringing family-friendly mini-golf courses to the Orlando and Tampa Bay areas.

​As part of a major expansion, PopStroke Entertainment, which is co-owned by Woods and Greg Bartoli, plans to open new PopStroke locations in Orlando (Waterford Lakes Town Center), Sarasota (University Town Center) and Wesley Chapel (Cypress Creek Town Center).

Each PopStroke location will features two 18-hole courses designed by Woods' TGR Design team, a full-service restaurant, bar and an outdoor game area. Although featuring synthetic turfs, PopStroke courses have a more realistic look and feature fairways, bunkers and rough.

“I’m very excited about our expansion plans,” Woods said in a statement. “Putting is a universal part of gold that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. It has been rewarding to see the broad and diverse group of guests enjoy their experience at PopStroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest.”

PopStroke, which is based in Jupiter, Florida, already has two locations in the state: Fort Myers and Port St. Lucie.

The locations set for Orlando and Sarasota are expected to open this December, according to the PopStroke website, while the Wesley Chapel location is expected to open spring/summer 2022.