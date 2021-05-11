Senate subcommittee markup hearings — where members suggest changes or amendments to bills and vote on whether or not to advance them to the Senate floor — can often be mundane legislative affairs, and are not always the center of attention.

That was not the case Tuesday in a Senate Rules Committee hearing, where Democrats and Republicans squared off in a heated debate over the For the People Act, the sweeping voting rights legislation that would be the largest U.S. elections overhaul in decades.

What You Need To Know Republicans and Democrats squared off in a Senate Rules Committee hearing over the sweeping voting rights bill known as the For the People Act



Democrats argued that the bill, which would create nationwide automatic voter registration, expand access to absentee and early voting and overhaul campaign finance reform, is necessary to counteract the bills being introduced in Republican-controlled statehouses nationwide with restrictive provisions



Republicans slam the bill as a "partisan power grab," accusing Democrats of wanting to “rewrite the ground rules of American politics for their benefit"



The bill passed in the House with a 220-210 vote in March, largely along party lines

The bill would create nationwide automatic voter registration, expand access to absentee and early voting, increase funds for election security, restrict gerrymandering of districts and overhaul campaign finance reform — including disclosure of donors to “dark money” groups.

Democrats claim that the bill — a top priority for the caucus — is necessary in order to expand voter access and counteract the voting restrictions being imposed in states like Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona, spurred by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“These bills moving in state capitals across America are not empty threats, they are real efforts to stop people from voting,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the chair of the Senate Rules Committee, said.

According to a tally from the Brennan Center for Justice, as of March 24, legislators introduced 361 bills in 47 states with restrictive provisions, a 43% increase from the month prior.

"These laws are about one thing, and one thing alone making it harder for Americans to vote,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the hearing. “They are reprehensible in my judgment, they are anti-democratic in the judgment of most and they carry the stench of oppression.”

"Don't tell us these laws are about voter fraud,” the New York Democrat said of the laws being introduced and enacted in states nationwide. “You're more likely in America to be struck by lightning than commit voter fraud.”

“These laws are about one thing, and one thing alone: Making it harder for Americans to vote,” he said.

There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, a statement backed up by both Republican and Democratic officials in states across the country, as well as U.S. cybersecurity officials and Trump’s own attorney general. Cases arguing election fraud were rejected by courts nationwide, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Republicans are launching an all-out assault on the bill, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blasting the bill as a “partisan power grab.”

"Voting regulations are just the start, this legislation would deliberately turn the Federal Election Commission into a partisan Democratic panel,” McConnell said, accusing Democrats of wanting to “rewrite the ground rules of American politics for their benefit."

"We all learned early in life, if you write the rules you will win the game,” the Kentucky Republican added.

Republicans plan to introduce a number of amendments to the bill in an attempt to highlight and curtail elements they deem unpopular, including the creation of a public financing system for political campaigns, an overhaul of the federal agency that polices elections and dozens of provisions that would dictate how states conduct their elections.

“If this bill were to pass, nobody would have any confidence in it, none whatsoever,” McConnell said. "Let's call it what it is. Put aside the flowery language. This is a partisan effort to take over how you do, how you conduct elections in our country.”

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, the committee’s ranking Republican, said the bill would cause an “unmitigated disaster” in future elections if passed.

The measure passed in the House with a 220-210 vote in March, largely along party lines, with one Democrat breaking ranks to vote against the bill. The bill likely faces an uphill battle in the Senate — without significant Republican support, it is unlikely to reach the 60 votes required to break the Senate’s 60-vote legislative filibuster threshold, and Democrats do not presently have the support to eliminate the filibuster.

Despite partisan contention in Congress, a majority of Americans support a number of the provisions in the bill. According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in April, 61% of Americans support automatic voter registration, 68% support making Election Day a federal holiday, and 78% support making early, in-person voting available at least two weeks prior to Election Day, including 63% of Republican respondents.

President Joe Biden has said the federal legislation would “restore the soul of America” by giving everyone equal access to the vote.

Schumer called on Republicans to “support this bill or at least offer constructive amendments” in an attempt to find a bipartisan path forward on expanding voting rights. “I hope there will be a few.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.