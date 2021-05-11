The Washington Post has tapped veteran journalist Sally Buzbee to serve as its executive editor, the first woman to lead the newsroom in the paper’s 144-year history.

“The Post has such a rich journalistic legacy, and such a terrific staff,” Buzbee said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s exciting to join this organization at a time of growth and innovation.”

Baron took the reins of the Post in Jan. 2013, and helped shepherd the newspaper’s resurgence under the ownership of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who purchased the news organization later that year.

Publisher Fred Ryan said that Buzbee was the “runaway unanimous choice” after interviews with himself and Bezos: “We were in total agreement.”

Ryan called Buzbee “an inspiring leader and accomplished journalist.”

“I’ve been blessed to have one of the best jobs in journalism, and I’m excited to take on a whole new challenge,” she said. “The Post has a strong legacy, a committed staff, and is doing some of the most innovative work to engaged new audiences.”

“This is bittersweet news for the AP,” Gary Pruitt, the company’s president and CEO, said. “Sally has been an exceptional leader, guiding AP’s journalists and news report through some of the most pivotal news events of our time. We are sorry to lose Sally but very happy for her as she takes the next step in her career. We look forward to watching Sally succeed at the Post.”

Buzbee will begin at the Post on June 1.