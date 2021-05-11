Manatee County has had record-breaking tourism in March.
What You Need To Know
- As more people become comfortable traveling again, Manatee County tourism is seeing huge numbers
- March’s income is a 16% increase from 2019’s revenue
- More Manatee County headlines
Numbers released by the county show that $3,169,991 was made in bed tax, which comes from hotel and vacation rental stays.
“Business has been non-stop,” says Jason Mooney, from Island Vacation Properties.
It’s a rebound businesses desperately needed from losses last year.
“I think it was really a sigh of relief when people knew the future looked bright again,” says Mooney.
March’s income is a 16% increase from 2019’s revenue.
“This was desperately needed in our community - these numbers are the highest in Manatee County history,” says Kelly Clark, Chief Marketing Officer at the Bradenton Tourism Bureau.
“Now that people are confident to travel again, we look forward to more people coming to the Bradenton area.”