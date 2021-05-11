Therapy dogs have returned to the Orlando International Airport, after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

What You Need To Know Travelers must use hand sanitizer before petting the dogs



The program had been on-hold for one year due to the pandemic



The days and hours the dogs visit the airport vary

The certified therapy dogs, known as MCO Paw Pilots, will be stationed across from the North Terminal food court. The days and hours the dogs visit the food court vary, as the program is volunteer-based.

The program was suspended about a year ago to ensure fewer opportunities for crowds to gather within the North Terminal.

Now, an airport customer relations worker joins the dogs’ handler to make sure people use hand sanitizer before petting the dog and follow social distancing guidelines.

Farley, an 11-year-old bearded collie mix, is one of the Paw Pilots back in action.

“When I got his vest out for the first time in over a year, he smelled it and he’s been excited since then,” explained his owner Carol Rumble. “He’s very happy to be back here.”

Four certified therapy dogs are involved in the MCO Paw Pilots program and five others are in the process of rejoining. These nine dogs first joined the program when it started in 2019, roaming the North Terminal to provide comfort to travelers.

Participating dogs have been certified therapy dogs for at least two years, and passed in-person screenings and in-terminal practices.